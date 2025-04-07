Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC decreased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,482,309 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,272,590,000 after purchasing an additional 809,989 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $2,415,427,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 19,197,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,137,637,000 after buying an additional 3,636,742 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,104,295 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,904,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,912 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,858,108 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,209,050,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680,930 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Redburn Atlantic raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Prescient Securities cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.33.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $83.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.29. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $80.40 and a 12-month high of $118.63. The stock has a market cap of $150.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

