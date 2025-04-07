Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Makes New $550,000 Investment in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of POWL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Powell Industries by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 688,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,508,000 after acquiring an additional 24,997 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 362,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 351,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,965,000 after purchasing an additional 27,029 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 3.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,071,000 after purchasing an additional 9,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Powell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,038,000. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Roth Mkm began coverage on Powell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital raised Powell Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Powell Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:POWL opened at $164.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.08. Powell Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $122.00 and a one year high of $364.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.67.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.03. Powell Industries had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 35.48%. On average, research analysts predict that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Powell Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.2675 per share. This is a boost from Powell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 8.12%.

About Powell Industries

(Free Report)

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.