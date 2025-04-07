Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,174 shares during the period. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 209.7% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 17,815 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $713,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 231,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,860,000 after buying an additional 38,022 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 376,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,411,000 after buying an additional 50,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the third quarter worth $21,191,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Omnicom Group from $121.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Argus lowered shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Omnicom Group from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.43.

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $72.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.42 and a 200-day moving average of $91.62. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.24 and a 52-week high of $107.00.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.39% and a net margin of 9.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.58%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

