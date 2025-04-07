Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,870 shares during the quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 3,423.1% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in Tyson Foods by 2,478.3% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 140.7% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $59.85 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.62. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.61 and a 12 month high of $66.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.62.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 6.87%. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 67.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. HSBC upgraded Tyson Foods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.10.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Stories

