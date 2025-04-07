Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Has $8.25 Million Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises 1.7% of Sierra Summit Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $8,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD increased its position in shares of Booking by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD now owns 480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC boosted its position in Booking by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $4,496,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its position in shares of Booking by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Booking from $5,155.00 to $5,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,400.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Booking from $5,575.00 to $5,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded Booking from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,374.90.

Booking Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $4,284.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $140.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4,757.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4,760.24. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,180.00 and a 1-year high of $5,337.24.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $41.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $35.82 by $5.73. Booking had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 159.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current year.

Booking Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $9.60 dividend. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from Booking’s previous quarterly dividend of $8.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.19%.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

