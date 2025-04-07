Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,605 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 7.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Hawkins by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 256,245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,663,000 after buying an additional 44,351 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Hawkins by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,868 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 755,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $96,367,000 after acquiring an additional 38,877 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hawkins by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after acquiring an additional 26,568 shares during the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawkins Stock Performance

NASDAQ HWKN opened at $107.09 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.82. Hawkins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.98 and a twelve month high of $139.55.

Hawkins Dividend Announcement

Hawkins ( NASDAQ:HWKN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). Hawkins had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 8.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that Hawkins, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HWKN shares. BWS Financial restated a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Hawkins in a research report on Friday, January 31st. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Hawkins in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

