Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,990 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC owned 0.41% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $13,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLYG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLYG opened at $75.54 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.76. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $73.70 and a twelve month high of $101.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.2156 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

