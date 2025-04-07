Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 280.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. 57.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Down 4.3 %

Arbor Realty Trust stock opened at $11.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 35.68 and a current ratio of 37.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.68 and a 200 day moving average of $13.89. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $10.71 and a one year high of $15.94.

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Arbor Realty Trust ( NYSE:ABR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $262.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.92 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 14.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James cut Arbor Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

