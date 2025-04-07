Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 232.3% during the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 2.5 %

UPS opened at $97.62 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.87 and a twelve month high of $153.42. The firm has a market cap of $83.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.17.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 97.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.18.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

