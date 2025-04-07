Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 246,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 12.3% of Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.96% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $45,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOOV. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. City State Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, GenTrust LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOOV opened at $167.00 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $166.76 and a one year high of $199.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $186.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.93.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.8556 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

