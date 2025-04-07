Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV)

Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDV. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 40,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 27,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 10,689 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 18,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 6,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the period.

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Down 7.6 %

NYSEARCA AVDV opened at $62.95 on Monday. Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $61.39 and a twelve month high of $72.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.70.

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (AVDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World EX-U.S. Small Cap index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of non-US small-cap value companies in developed markets. AVDV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

