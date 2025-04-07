Sepio Capital LP Sells 5,461 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Sepio Capital LP reduced its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 47.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,461 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,110.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.38.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $47.29 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.09 billion, a PE ratio of 42.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 42.92%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.