Sepio Capital LP Sells 38 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Sepio Capital LP trimmed its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,835 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 221.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 56 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:TYL opened at $539.40 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $598.37 and its 200 day moving average is $597.34. The firm has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.01, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $397.80 and a 52-week high of $661.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.57). Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.15%. Research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TYL shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $701.00 to $747.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $705.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $660.00 to $728.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $676.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TYL

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.59, for a total value of $4,022,981.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,772,561.06. This trade represents a 7.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 1,550 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.58, for a total value of $951,049.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,606,073.08. This represents a 9.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,064 shares of company stock valued at $8,688,030 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.