Sepio Capital LP Reduces Stock Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Sepio Capital LP lessened its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth $1,578,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,289,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $566,944,000 after buying an additional 19,826 shares during the period. Abound Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 145,850.0% during the 4th quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 2,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after acquiring an additional 25,034 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,200 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total value of $194,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,881,282.74. This trade represents a 6.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James K. Thompson sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.37, for a total value of $771,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,131,541.83. The trade was a 15.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $134.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.35 and a 1 year high of $200.40.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.09). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 31.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Susquehanna cut J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JBHT

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.