Sepio Capital LP Increases Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,725 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COP. Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 3,667 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,259 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,603,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,429,240 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $141,732,000 after buying an additional 136,753 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $157.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $132.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.95.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 9.5 %

COP stock opened at $86.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.83. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $81.34 and a 12 month high of $135.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 16.23%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

