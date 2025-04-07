Sepio Capital LP Acquires Shares of 1,648 Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Sepio Capital LP bought a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 15.1% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 3,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at $123,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 1,333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 56,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,217,000 after buying an additional 52,880 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after buying an additional 16,388 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $94.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $90.84 and a 52 week high of $134.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.85.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 50.36%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.94.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

