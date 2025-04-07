Sepio Capital LP Acquires 154 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Sepio Capital LP raised its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,938 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 7.2% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 29,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Workday by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 702,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $182,753,000 after buying an additional 119,769 shares during the period. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Workday by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,794 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after buying an additional 5,519 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Workday alerts:

Insider Transactions at Workday

In other Workday news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 3,677 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.90, for a total transaction of $926,236.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,045,194.40. The trade was a 4.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.24, for a total transaction of $117,169.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,789,681.92. The trade was a 1.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 370,191 shares of company stock valued at $93,098,347 over the last ninety days. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $217.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.12. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.81 and a 12 month high of $294.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.38.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($1.27). Workday had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Workday from $242.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Workday has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Workday

Workday Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.