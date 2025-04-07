Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Purchased by Elgethun Capital Management

Elgethun Capital Management raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 150.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272,528 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Elgethun Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $8,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 181,089,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,350,157,000 after acquiring an additional 98,363,977 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 172,381,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,055,000 after buying an additional 91,278,009 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 12,912.1% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 24,174,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,231,000 after acquiring an additional 23,988,859 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,502,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,455,000 after acquiring an additional 751,003 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 115.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,862,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,455,000 after purchasing an additional 11,705,886 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 6.3 %

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $18.25 on Monday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $17.54 and a twelve month high of $20.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.59.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

