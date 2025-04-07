Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC) Shares Sold by Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC

Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,224 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNDC. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $509,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,277,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000.

NYSEARCA FNDC opened at $33.83 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $33.15 and a 12 month high of $38.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.84.

The Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF (FNDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a fundamentally-selected and -weighted Russell index of small firms in developed ex-US markets based on adjusted sales, retained operational cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

