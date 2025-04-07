Saputo (TSE:SAP) Given a C$28.00 Price Target by National Bankshares Analysts

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) received a C$28.00 price target from stock analysts at National Bankshares in a research report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 14.90% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on SAP. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Saputo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. CIBC dropped their price objective on Saputo from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$34.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$31.00.
Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.
