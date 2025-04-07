Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.50

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.5039 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, April 29th. This represents a $6.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This is a 67.3% increase from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30.

Sabine Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Sabine Royalty Trust stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.98. The company had a trading volume of 80,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,162. The company has a market cap of $889.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.25. Sabine Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $58.50 and a fifty-two week high of $70.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.81 and its 200-day moving average is $64.47.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a net margin of 96.72% and a return on equity of 1,088.44%. The firm had revenue of $19.55 million for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Sabine Royalty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

