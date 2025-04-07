Saba Capital Management, L.P. Sells 33,712 Shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Stock

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 33,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $202,609.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,769,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,637,002.84. The trade was a 1.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 2,581 shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $15,769.91.

On Thursday, March 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 6,112 shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $35,999.68.

On Wednesday, March 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 14,415 shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total transaction of $83,607.00.

On Friday, February 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 108 shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $636.12.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:GNT traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.32. The company had a trading volume of 109,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,157. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.80. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $5.18 and a 52 week high of $6.16.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNT. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Alteri Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Company Profile

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

