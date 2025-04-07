Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 36,221 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 937,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,221 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of U.S. Bancorp worth $44,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USB. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1,088.9% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

NYSE:USB opened at $36.78 on Monday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.73 and a 52-week high of $53.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.92 and a 200 day moving average of $47.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on USB. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $43.50 price target (down from $51.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 102,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $4,821,579.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,230,316 shares in the company, valued at $58,132,431. This trade represents a 7.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 66,317 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $3,114,246.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,482 shares in the company, valued at $9,837,274.72. This trade represents a 24.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 219,812 shares of company stock worth $10,385,665. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

