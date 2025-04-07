Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 20,326 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,698,931 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 20,326 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Intel worth $54,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 22.6% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,114 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 24,963 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its position in Intel by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 25,458 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in Intel by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 15,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Trading Down 11.5 %

Shares of Intel stock opened at $19.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.36 and a 200 day moving average of $22.21. The company has a market capitalization of $86.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.13. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $38.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Intel from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.58.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

