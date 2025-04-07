Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,514 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.11% of Roper Technologies worth $63,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 7,500.0% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 76 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.25, for a total value of $201,912.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,187 shares in the company, valued at $11,612,571.75. This represents a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.05, for a total transaction of $1,734,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,522 shares in the company, valued at $18,221,292.10. This represents a 8.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,101 shares of company stock worth $4,712,045 over the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $685.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $539.00 to $558.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 price objective (up from $665.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $665.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $535.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $629.18.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $541.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $499.47 and a 12 month high of $595.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $575.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $554.66.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.01%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

