Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $47.77 Million Stock Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 577,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 28,444 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.48% of Crown worth $47,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Crown by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Crown by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Crown by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 325.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Crown from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Crown from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Crown from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Crown from $112.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

NYSE:CCK opened at $83.10 on Monday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.84 and a 12 month high of $98.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.44 and its 200 day moving average is $89.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.79.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.08. Crown had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 3.59%. Sell-side analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.21%.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

