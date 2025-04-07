Round Hill Asset Management Sells 6,078 Shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Round Hill Asset Management decreased its holdings in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,078 shares during the quarter. Round Hill Asset Management’s holdings in E.W. Scripps were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 52,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 7,460 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in E.W. Scripps by 27.9% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 234,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 51,108 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in E.W. Scripps by 1,643.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 418,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 394,580 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in E.W. Scripps by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,442,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after buying an additional 51,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in E.W. Scripps by 245.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 66,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of E.W. Scripps from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

Shares of SSP opened at $2.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $4.65. The firm has a market cap of $206.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.18 and its 200-day moving average is $2.24.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local television stations, national news, and entertainment networks in the United States. It operates through Local Media, Scripps Networks, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, sports, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations; runs network, syndicated, and original programming, and local sporting events; and provides core and political advertising services.

