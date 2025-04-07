Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.38.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RZLT. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Rezolute in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Rezolute from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Craig Hallum raised Rezolute to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rezolute in a report on Monday, February 10th.

RZLT opened at $2.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $153.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.97. Rezolute has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $6.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.67.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.11. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rezolute will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Nevan C. Elam purchased 12,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $35,060.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 224,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,739.15. This represents a 5.81 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daron Evans acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $28,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 237,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,531. This trade represents a 4.39 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 39,060 shares of company stock valued at $130,694. 18.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Rezolute in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rezolute in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rezolute in the third quarter worth $57,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rezolute during the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Rezolute by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

