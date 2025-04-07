Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.00 and last traded at $23.36, with a volume of 63594 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.93.

REYN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.00.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 9.56%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.76%.

In other Reynolds Consumer Products news, Director Rolf Stangl acquired 6,000 shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.89 per share, for a total transaction of $149,340.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,367.21. This represents a 55.10 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REYN. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 173.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 40,075 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,397,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 591,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,976,000 after acquiring an additional 19,044 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

