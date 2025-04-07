Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,086,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 459,174 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.43% of Revolution Medicines worth $180,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the third quarter worth $801,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,279,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,429,000 after acquiring an additional 208,516 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Revolution Medicines by 187.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 294,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,362,000 after purchasing an additional 192,021 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Revolution Medicines by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 29,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $645,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

Revolution Medicines Trading Down 4.7 %

NASDAQ:RVMD opened at $31.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.26. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.94 and a twelve month high of $62.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Revolution Medicines ( NASDAQ:RVMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.11). On average, equities research analysts predict that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

RVMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on Revolution Medicines from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.23.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Revolution Medicines

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Revolution Medicines news, CFO Jack Anders sold 1,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $72,770.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,006 shares in the company, valued at $4,489,834.24. The trade was a 1.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 11,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $458,251.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 441,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,238,658.56. The trade was a 2.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,660 shares of company stock valued at $650,406 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.