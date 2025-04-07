Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 142,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,169,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

In other news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,055,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,742,093. The trade was a 7.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $87.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $87.42 and a one year high of $116.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.46. The stock has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.36.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Arch Capital Group from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Arch Capital Group from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.19.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

