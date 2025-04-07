Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 178,149 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,747,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 188.4% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 447 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 477 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $68.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.43. The stock has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 16.78%. Analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 25th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology service provider to purchase up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 27.49%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CTSH shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho raised Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.56.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

