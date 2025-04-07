Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $9.82 Million in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 38,052 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,816,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of VMC stock opened at $230.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 1.83. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $215.08 and a 1 year high of $298.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $250.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.62.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.41. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 28.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on VMC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Vulcan Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $325.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.58.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

See Also

