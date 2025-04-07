Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 272,479 Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 272,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,678,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,452,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,739,000 after purchasing an additional 404,868 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 182,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,810,000 after acquiring an additional 11,231 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 4,861 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 70,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 7,632 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,875,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,032,941,000 after acquiring an additional 367,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $52.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.62 and a 52-week high of $61.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.09. The firm has a market cap of $45.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.57.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 16.22%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.89%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on D shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Argus raised Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.58.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

