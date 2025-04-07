Request (REQ) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.93 Million

Request (REQ) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. During the last week, Request has traded 27.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Request token can now be bought for about $0.0921 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular exchanges. Request has a market cap of $92.04 million and $5.93 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00003835 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00026811 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00005998 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00003101 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Request

Request is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,514,602 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,514,641 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official message board is request.network/blog. Request’s official website is request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,514,601.71478857 with 844,292,691.41916329 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.094527 USD and is down -11.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 143 active market(s) with $3,748,127.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

