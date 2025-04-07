Raydium (RAY) Trading 11% Lower Over Last Week

Raydium (RAY) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 7th. Raydium has a total market capitalization of $435.56 million and $75.80 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Raydium has traded 11% lower against the dollar. One Raydium token can now be purchased for approximately $1.50 or 0.00001944 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76,799.83 or 0.99708735 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76,456.14 or 0.99262525 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Raydium Profile
Raydium launched on February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,054 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,814,662 tokens. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Raydium’s official website is raydium.io/#.
Raydium Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Raydium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raydium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.