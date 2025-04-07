Rathbones Group PLC Sells 18,593 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Rathbones Group PLC lessened its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 424,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,593 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC owned 0.17% of Xylem worth $49,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Xylem by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Xylem by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $104.46 on Monday. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.98 and a fifty-two week high of $146.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.24.

Xylem Increases Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 43.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XYL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $166.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered Xylem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Xylem from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.89.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Featured Stories

