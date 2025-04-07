Rathbones Group PLC Invests $58.12 Million in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 344,749 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,118,000. Rathbones Group PLC owned approximately 0.41% of Guidewire Software at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at $2,110,000. GDS Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 618.5% in the 4th quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 18,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after buying an additional 16,142 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $427,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Guidewire Software from $228.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.08.

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $174.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.00 and a 52-week high of $219.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $198.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.30. The stock has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 484.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.19.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.44). Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $289.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.74 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $47,190.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,981,153.92. This trade represents a 0.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President John P. Mullen sold 6,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.41, for a total transaction of $1,158,431.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 166,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,504,565.30. This represents a 3.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,880 shares of company stock valued at $7,850,222. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

