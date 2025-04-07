Rathbones Group PLC Has $111.04 Million Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Rathbones Group PLC lowered its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,859,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,403 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC owned approximately 0.14% of Mondelez International worth $111,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $1,118,755,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,832,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2,560.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,411,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,749,000 after buying an additional 3,282,937 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,409,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,806,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,498 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. DZ Bank cut Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.20.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $66.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $85.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.95 and a twelve month high of $76.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.25 and its 200 day moving average is $64.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 54.97%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

