Ranmore Fund Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 740,000 Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Ranmore Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 740,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,120,000. Mattel makes up 12.2% of Ranmore Fund Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Ranmore Fund Management Ltd owned approximately 0.22% of Mattel at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mattel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $944,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,134,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,469,000 after acquiring an additional 355,769 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,390,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,847,000 after acquiring an additional 127,064 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,129,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,760,000 after acquiring an additional 545,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel during the fourth quarter worth $538,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

MAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mattel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mattel has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

Mattel stock opened at $16.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.38. Mattel, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.44 and a twelve month high of $22.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.51.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.15. Mattel had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 10.07%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

