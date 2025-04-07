Ranmore Fund Management Ltd Makes New Investment in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Ranmore Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 260,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,391,000. Mosaic comprises approximately 5.9% of Ranmore Fund Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Ranmore Fund Management Ltd owned 0.08% of Mosaic as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 73,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 24,281 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mosaic by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,368,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,800,000 after acquiring an additional 150,186 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 291,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,168,000 after purchasing an additional 73,653 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its position in Mosaic by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,387,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,101,000 after buying an additional 117,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded Mosaic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Mosaic from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

Mosaic Price Performance

Shares of MOS opened at $23.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.34. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $22.44 and a fifty-two week high of $33.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.23.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.00%.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

