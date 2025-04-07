Quantum Computing Stocks To Follow Today – April 4th

IonQ, Rigetti Computing, and D-Wave Quantum are the three Quantum Computing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Quantum computing stocks refer to shares of companies that are actively developing quantum computing technologies or associated hardware and software. These stocks provide investors exposure to a rapidly evolving sector that holds the promise of revolutionizing computation, data processing, and encryption methods. Companies in this space might be focused directly on quantum research or supplying essential components and infrastructure that support the quantum computing ecosystem. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Quantum Computing stocks within the last several days.

IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

IONQ traded down $2.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.92. 20,728,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,263,864. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.34. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 2.50. IonQ has a 12-month low of $6.22 and a 12-month high of $54.74.

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

RGTI traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.56. The stock had a trading volume of 28,429,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,659,873. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average of $6.93. Rigetti Computing has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $21.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -19.92 and a beta of 1.36.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Shares of D-Wave Quantum stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.42. 24,719,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,432,657. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.74 and a 200-day moving average of $4.61. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 1.12. D-Wave Quantum has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $11.95.

