Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Shares Bought by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Free Report) by 301.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,986 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,907 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.30% of Quanex Building Products worth $3,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Quanex Building Products by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 5,232 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 22.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,569 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 6,516 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,983 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Quanex Building Products by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 61,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 15,961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd.

Quanex Building Products Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NX opened at $17.60 on Monday. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 52 week low of $15.53 and a 52 week high of $38.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $830.88 million, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.08.

Quanex Building Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 52.46%.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

