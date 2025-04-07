Quadrant Capital Group LLC Decreases Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor stock opened at $103.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.31. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $95.70 and a twelve month high of $203.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.28. Nucor had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Nucor’s payout ratio is 26.16%.

NUE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Nucor from $240.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, March 24th. UBS Group upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Nucor from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.44.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

