Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 25,094 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 97.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,094 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,335,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,174,000 after acquiring an additional 13,037,193 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,755,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434,970 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 216.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,306,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312,689 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,099,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,886,000 after buying an additional 2,473,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,232,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,466,000 after buying an additional 2,073,546 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $21.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.97. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $19.95 and a one year high of $28.57.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a $0.0553 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

