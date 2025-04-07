Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ~$2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.27. Qiagen also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.350- EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QGEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut Qiagen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.50 price target (up previously from $40.83) on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut their target price on Qiagen from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Baird R W lowered Qiagen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qiagen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.71.

Qiagen Stock Down 5.3 %

NYSE QGEN opened at $38.24 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.61. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.62. Qiagen has a one year low of $37.63 and a one year high of $49.30.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Qiagen had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 4.23%. Research analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.

