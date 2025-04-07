pzETH Price Hits $1,816.02 on Top Exchanges (PZETH)

pzETH (PZETH) traded down 15.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. Over the last week, pzETH has traded down 16% against the US dollar. pzETH has a market capitalization of $30.63 million and $53,795.07 worth of pzETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One pzETH token can now be bought for about $1,816.02 or 0.02359522 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get pzETH alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76,769.13 or 1.00212953 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76,481.01 or 0.99836844 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

pzETH Token Profile

pzETH was first traded on June 26th, 2024. pzETH’s total supply is 27,889 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,866 tokens. The official website for pzETH is www.renzoprotocol.com. pzETH’s official Twitter account is @renzoprotocol.

pzETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “pzETH (PZETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pzETH has a current supply of 27,891.12294561. The last known price of pzETH is 1,888.73867224 USD and is down -12.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.renzoprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pzETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pzETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pzETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for pzETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pzETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.