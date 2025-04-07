Prudential PLC Sells 29,024 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Prudential PLC lessened its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 67.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,024 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 1,934.8% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HQY opened at $78.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.29, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.01 and a 1-year high of $115.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.66 and a 200 day moving average of $96.47.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HQY. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Friday, March 14th. KeyCorp cut their target price on HealthEquity from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. JMP Securities raised their price target on HealthEquity from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of HealthEquity from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.58.

In other news, Director Robert W. Selander sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $639,917.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,704,992.51. This trade represents a 6.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

