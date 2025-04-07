Prudential PLC Buys New Position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 55,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,000. Prudential PLC owned 0.05% of Global X Uranium ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,385,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512,560 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,109,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,486,000 after buying an additional 761,345 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 800,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,029,000 after buying an additional 159,307 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 235.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 183,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after acquiring an additional 128,900 shares during the period. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 351,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,051,000 after acquiring an additional 110,924 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Uranium ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:URA opened at $20.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.07. Global X Uranium ETF has a 1-year low of $19.52 and a 1-year high of $33.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.46.

About Global X Uranium ETF

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

