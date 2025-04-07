ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $33.07, but opened at $33.92. ProShares Ultra Silver shares last traded at $33.51, with a volume of 824,408 shares traded.

ProShares Ultra Silver Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.07 and its 200 day moving average is $40.56.

Get ProShares Ultra Silver alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Silver

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in ProShares Ultra Silver by 206.0% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 28,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 18,954 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 18,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 201.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 16,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 11,312 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, Seaview Investment Managers LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver during the fourth quarter worth $269,000.

About ProShares Ultra Silver

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.